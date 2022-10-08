US lawmakers query Saudi arms sales in wake of Opec+ output cuts

WASHINGTON - Democratic members of the US Congress have called for a sharp reduction in military sales to Saudi Arabia, as President Joe Biden considers his response to plans by Opec+ to cut oil output.

Opec+, which combines Opec countries and allies like Russia, agreed to steep production cuts on Oct 5, curbing supply by two million barrels per day in a tight market and raising the possibility of higher oil prices before the Nov 8 US midterm elections, when Mr Biden's Democrats defend their control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

Some US lawmakers have long questioned the security relationship with the Saudis, angry about the huge civilian toll in Yemen - where Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against the Iran-aligned Houthis - as well as human rights abuses such as the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I think it's time for a wholesale re-evaluation of the US alliance with Saudi Arabia," Senator Chris Murphy, chairman of the Senate foreign relations subcommittee on the Middle East, told CNBC.

In the House, Representatives Tom Malinowski, Sean Casten and Susan Wild introduced legislation seeking the withdrawal of US troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Representative Ruben Gallego suggested the US take back Patriot missile defence systems deployed in Saudi Arabia. "If they like the Russians so much they can use their very 'reliable' military technology," he said on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia is the largest customer for US-made military equipment, with billions of dollars in orders approved by the State and Defence departments each year.

In August, the Biden administration announced a sale to Saudi Arabia of Patriot missile interceptors and equipment worth up to US$3.05 billion (S$4.36 billion).

Lawmakers have the right to review major arms sales and to stop them under the Arms Export Control Act of 1976.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said on Thursday he will try to add his Bill pressuring Opec+ to an annual defence policy Bill.

Mr Grassley's legislation, called Nopec, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in May with support from Democrats including Senator Amy Klobuchar, who co-sponsored the Bill. Nopec gained interest after Opec+ decided on Wednesday to cut oil production.

If passed by both chambers of Congress and signed by Mr Biden, Nopec would change US anti-trust law to revoke the sovereign immunity protecting Opec+ members and their national oil companies from lawsuits. It would give the US Attorney-General the option to sue the oil cartel or its members, such as Saudi Arabia or Russia, in federal court.

REUTERS, AFP