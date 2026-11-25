Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Justice Department did not open probe into Jensen Huang before reinstatement, sources say

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 - The US Justice Department did not conduct a formal investigation into Jensen Huang before US President Donald Trump pushed for his return as Nvidia chief executive this week, despite active probes into the chipmaker's customers and allegations he conducted an affair with a woman linked to Chinese intelligence, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Instead, Attorney General Todd Blanche concluded that there was no evidence the tech titan had broken any laws based on the Justice Department's ongoing investigations into two Nvidia clients, Super Micro Computer and Megaspeed International, which are suspected of smuggling advanced microchips to China, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

That determination, which is subject to change as the probes continue, was crucial to Blanche's decision to tell Trump and Vice President JD Vance over the weekend that he possessed no evidence that Huang posed a risk to national security, said two of the people.

Jensen Huang's reinstatement has angered members of Congress — both Republicans and Democrats — who say it's too soon to set aside questions about whether Nvidia or its CEO endangered US national security. The lack of any additional effort to examine their roles prior to Trump's intervention will likely fuel a push for more investigations on Capitol Hill.

Huang is due to testify next week.

The Justice Department probes of Nvidia customers found no evidence that Huang was acting as an agent of China or knowingly transferred sensitive semiconductor technology or information to China, the two people said. Nvidia was not a target of those investigations and cooperated, providing documents, interviews and other data that helped lead to that conclusion, they added.

There was also no counterintelligence probe of Huang himself. US spy agencies have gathered information on Alice Huang, the former Megaspeed executive and alleged paramour of Jensen Huang suspected of working with Chinese intelligence, said two other people familiar with the effort. But the US had no details that would warrant a probe into the Nvidia CEO, they said.

Counterintelligence investigations are run separately from criminal investigations and are aimed at monitoring and neutralizing national security threats, rather than building a case for indictment.

Justice Department officials concluded that Nvidia and Huang had committed no wrongdoing and did not suspect its chief executive posed a national-security risk, two of the people familiar with the matter said.

Trump and Vance conveyed that conclusion to Nvidia's board, which decided to reinstate Huang, according to Trump's account of events in a CNBC interview on Monday.

The Department of Justice, the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to requests for comment.

'GOOD CORPORATE CITIZEN'

Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on November 12 following allegations he conducted affairs with Alice Huang and at least two employees. Jensen Huang acknowledged infidelities but has not confirmed his involvement with Alice Huang specifically. Reuters has been unable to reach her or confirm her links to Chinese spy services.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed Trump in May about the affair, according to the New York Times.

The Times also reported that Alice Huang was in touch with a top Chinese spy official for more than a year during the affair.

Blanche said following Huang's departure that the FBI was "looking into" reports that he was having an affair with a spy, but had not reached any conclusions.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Blanche repeatedly declined to answer questions about how the Trump administration determined that Huang was not a threat to US national security.

He said he had found no evidence that Nvidia engaged in wrongdoing.

“I have no reason to stand up here and say Nvidia is anything other than a good corporate citizen,” he said at the press conference.

The Justice Department is also conducting antitrust reviews of Nvidia business deals unrelated to Huang's personal behavior.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Blanche's assessment was based on evidence from the two related investigations.

DEFENSIVE BRIEFINGS

Experts said the federal officials bypassed standard counterintelligence protocols.

"No formal Justice Department investigation into the national security allegations has been reported. That's alarming, if unsurprising," said Steve Cash, a former CIA officer who heads The Steady State, an association of former national security officials.

The FBI has provided at least two "defensive briefings" to Nvidia leadership regarding Chinese espionage tactics, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the briefings, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not clear whether those briefings, which have not been previously reported, were standard security engagements routinely provided to major American technology firms, or focused specifically on the threat posed by Alice Huang. It also was not clear whether Huang himself was briefed.

Federal officials often deliver broad warnings to US companies about espionage risks, two former senior law enforcement officials told Reuters.

Defensive briefings can lead to a criminal inquiry if the warnings are ignored, said Kevin Carroll, a former undercover CIA operations officer, but their main purpose is to protect national security. REUTERS