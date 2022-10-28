US House Speaker Pelosi’s husband violently assaulted

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
9 min ago

WASHINGTON – Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” after a break-in at the couple’s California home early on Friday, her office said in a statement.

“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” the statement said. “Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The Democratic House speaker, who is second in line to the US presidency, was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in an auto accident in May. He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California.

Pelosi owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Nancy Pelosi's husband pleads guilty to drunken driving in California

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top