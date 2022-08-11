US House panel has right to see Trump tax records, court rules

WASHINGTON • A US House of Representatives committee has the right to see former president Donald Trump's tax returns, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday, rejecting Mr Trump's claims that the request was invalid because it was politically motivated.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled against the Republican former president, saying the committee's request was justified as part of its legislative work.

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee said it expects to receive the tax records immediately.

The court found that the committee's request did not violate separation of powers principles under the US Constitution and that the decision by the Biden administration to provide Mr Trump's tax returns to Congress did not infringe upon his free speech rights.

"While it is possible that Congress may attempt to threaten the sitting president with an invasive request after leaving office, every president takes office knowing that he will be subject to the same laws as all other citizens upon leaving office," the ruling stated.

"This is a feature of our democratic republic, not a bug."

The decision could lead to Mr Trump's financial dealings being revealed before the next presidential election in 2024, for which Mr Trump has not announced whether he will run again.

The tax ruling came a day after Mr Trump said FBI agents raided his Florida estate and accessed his safe in what his son said was part of an investigation into the former president's removal of official records from the White House.

A lawyer for Mr Trump did not return a request for comment on the ruling or any possible appeal to the US Supreme Court.

REUTERS