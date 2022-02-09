US grants Japanese steelmakers relief from Trump-era tariffs

WASHINGTON • The United States and Japan on Monday announced a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs from about 1.25 million tonnes of Japanese steel imports annually after Washington granted similar access for European Union steelmakers last year.

The new deal, which excludes aluminum at Japan's request, will take effect on April 1 and requires Japan to take "concrete steps" to fight global excess steel manufacturing capacity, largely centred in China, US officials said.

A joint US-Japan statement said Japan would start to implement within six months "appropriate domestic measures, such as anti-dumping, countervailing duty, and safeguard measures or other measures of at least equivalent effect," to establish more market-oriented conditions for steel.

The agreement, like the EU steel and aluminum deal reached in October, calls for steel imported from Japan to be completely produced in the country for duty-free access, a standard known as "melted and poured", to reduce the risk of Chinese steel skirting US tariffs.

Much of the Biden administration's trade efforts have centred around patching up strained relations with US allies that are market-driven democracies.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the deal "will strengthen America's steel industry and ensure its workforce stays competitive, while also providing more access to cheaper steel and addressing a major irritant between the United States and Japan, one of our most important allies."

Unlike the EU and Britain, which is seeking a similar deal, Japan did not impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods such as whiskey, motorcycles and denim.