US, four other nations walk out of Apec talks over Russia's invasion

BANGKOK • Representatives of the United States and several other nations walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers' meeting in Bangkok yesterday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, officials said.

The walkout was "an expression of disapproval at Russia's illegal war of aggression in Ukraine and its economic impact in the Apec region", one diplomat said.

Representatives from Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Australia joined the Americans, led by Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in walking out of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting, two Thai officials and two international diplomats told Reuters.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, saying it aimed to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression, which has claimed thousands of civilian lives, sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing and caused economic fallout around the world.

Another diplomat said the five countries that staged the protest wanted "stronger language on Russia's war" in the group's final statement to be issued today.

"The meeting will not be a failure if (a joint statement) cannot be issued," Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told reporters, adding that the meeting was "progressing well" despite the walkout.

The walkout took place while Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was delivering remarks at the opening of the two-day meeting of the group of 21 economies.

The delegations from five countries that staged the protest returned to the meeting after Mr Reshetnikov finished speaking, a Thai official said.

Ahead of the Apec meeting, Washington's top trade official met on Friday with her counterpart from Taiwan and reviewed efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties between the economies.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai met Taiwan's lead trade negotiator John Deng in Bangkok where they discussed "the strength and durability of the economic relationship between the United States and Taiwan", according to a USTR statement.

And they "directed their teams to explore concrete ways to deepen the US-Taiwan trade and investment relationship and to meet again in the coming weeks to discuss the path forward".

Such high-level meetings can stir up diplomatic tensions with China, which claims self-ruled, democratic Taiwan as its own territory. The US has increasingly voiced support for Taiwan's role in international organisations, a step fiercely opposed by Beijing. All three economies are Apec members.

