US firms may get nod to restart sales to Huawei

WASHINGTON • The US may approve licences for firms to re-start new sales to Huawei as soon as next week, according to a senior US official, in a sign that President Donald Trump's recent effort to ease restrictions on the Chinese company could move forward quickly.

Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, was added to a Commerce Department list in May that prohibits US firms from supplying it with new American-made goods and services unless they obtain licences that will likely be denied.

But late last month, after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mr Trump announced that US firms could sell products to Huawei. And in recent days, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said licences would be issued where there is no threat to national security.

Mr Trump's reversal and the Commerce Department's rapid implementation suggest chip industry lobbying. Coupled with Chinese political pressure, it may well reignite US technology sales to Huawei.

Two US chipmakers which supply Huawei told Reuters in recent days they would apply for more licences after Mr Ross' comments. They asked to remain anonymous.

A customer response management company and a firm that simulates cross-sectional radar for Huawei are also likely to file applications in the coming days, according to Mr Craig Ridgley, a trade compliance consultant in Washington.

Out of the US$70 billion (S$95 billion) that Huawei spent buying components last year, some US$11 billion went to US companies, including Qualcomm, Intel and Micron Technology.

"Since there's no downside, companies are absolutely submitting applications, as required by the regulations," said Washington lawyer Kevin Wolf, a former Commerce Department official.

US officials have sought to clarify the new policy in recent weeks, saying they will allow sales of non-sensitive technology readily available abroad if national security is protected. But they also reiterated that Huawei remains on the entity list, and relief would be temporary.

A Huawei spokesman said "the entity list restrictions should be removed altogether... Huawei has been found guilty of no relevant wrongdoing and represents no cyber security risk to any country so the restrictions are unmerited".

US companies can sell goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to existing Huawei handsets, but are prohibited from new sales of American-made goods and services.

Furthermore, not all US sales to Huawei hinge on government approvals of licence requests. Some US chipmakers' sales to Huawei may not need licences because their products could be beyond the scope of US export controls since many are manufactured abroad with few US components.

The US semiconductor industry has been lobbying for broader relief, arguing that American security goals should be advanced in a way that does not undermine the ability to compete globally and retain technological leadership.

Suppliers want to be allowed to provide customer service support for chips they build and sell overseas, or the approval to ship new American-made equipment to Huawei and its subsidiaries around the world.

Still, it is unclear which products will be granted licences. Some US suppliers sought clarity at a conference the Commerce Department held in Washington last week.

One manufacturer's representative was told by the senior US official that licences could be granted in two to four weeks.

The US has pending cases against Huawei for allegedly stealing American intellectual property and violating Iran sanctions. Washington has also launched a lobbying effort to persuade its allies to keep Huawei out of their next-generation 5G telecommunications infrastructure, citing concerns that the company could spy on customers.

Huawei denies the allegations.

Mr Eric Hirschhorn, a former Commerce undersecretary, said the problem for government officials reviewing the licences is that they do not know where the administration is going.

