The roar of jet engines is building in the run-up to the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Doha, with Qatar's Hamad International Airport (HIA) readying itself to welcome over 1.5 million football-crazy fans when the tournament kicks off in November.

In anticipation of the flood of tourists to Qatar, the airport - ranked the world's best last year by Skytrax - has been quietly pursuing an expansion plan to boost capacity to 58 million passengers by the end of this year.