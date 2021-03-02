US, EU and UN condemn violent military crackdown in Myanmar

WASHINGTON • The United States, United Nations and European Union have condemned the violent crackdown in Myanmar, after police fired on protesters and at least 18 people were killed on Sunday in the worst violence since a Feb 1 military coup.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned what he called "abhorrent violence" by Myanmar security forces. "We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma and encourage all countries to speak with one voice in support of their will," Mr Blinken said on Twitter, using the former name for Myanmar.

He said the US "will continue to promote accountability for those responsible".

Meanwhile, a UN spokesman said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the violent crackdown in Myanmar and is deeply disturbed by the increase in deaths and injuries.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Sunday: "The use of lethal force against peaceful protesters and arbitrary arrests are unacceptable.

"The Secretary-General urges the international community to come together and send a clear signal to the military that it must respect the will of the people of Myanmar as expressed through the election, and stop the repression."

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell condemned the military crackdown, and confirmed that the bloc would impose sanctions in response.

"Violence will not give legitimacy to the illegal overthrowing of the democratically elected government" in Myanmar, Mr Borrell said in a statement. "In shooting against unarmed citizens, the security forces have shown a blatant disregard for international law, and must be held to account."

He added: "The European Union will take measures in response to these developments shortly."

European ministers have already agreed on sanctions against Myanmar's military over the coup, and have decided to withhold some development aid.

The sanctions are expected to be finalised in the coming days and will take effect once an official notice has been published by the EU.

Yesterday, Malaysia said Asean must play a more proactive role in bringing normalcy back to Myanmar.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said in a statement that all parties "must exercise utmost restraint from the use of violence", and that Malaysia supports the convening of an informal Asean ministers' meeting today to discuss the situation in Myanmar.

