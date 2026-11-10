US deports Rwandan national accused of involvement in genocide

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KIGALI, Nov 10 - A man accused of participating in Rwanda's 1994 genocide has been deported by the United States to stand trial, Rwanda's public prosecutor said in a statement.

• The Rwanda National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) indicted Jean Léonard Teganya in 2014 for "alleged involvement in the crimes of genocide and crimes against humanity during the 1994 genocide," NPPA said in the statement late on Monday

• Teganya was a medical student at the National University of Rwanda at the time of the genocide and was an intern at the University Hospital in Butare in Rwanda's south

• The NPPA statement did not give details of his alleged involvement in the genocide

• In 2019, a federal jury in the US convicted Teganya of immigration fraud and perjury in connection with his application for benefits in the United States, according to a statement from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

• During the genocide Teganya "led teams of soldiers...to locate Tutsi patients and refugees hiding in the hospital. Once discovered, the Tutsis were taken and killed behind the maternity ward," ICE said in the same statement REUTERS