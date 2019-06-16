US-China trade war's unlikely victim: Hollywood

WASHINGTON • Last month, Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing American film in the history of China.

It was a seminal moment, suggesting the partnership between China and Hollywood, which over the years has moved in fits and starts, was finally firing on all cylinders.

But the US$614 million (S$838 million) that Disney-Marvel booked may turn out to be an outlier.

As the United States ups the stakes in its trade war with China, there are growing signs that Beijing is quietly retaliating against the US entertainment business. Beijing is now constricting Hollywood's ability to peddle its products in the country, say four people who conduct business in China or closely monitor its ties with Hollywood.

"I don't want to use the words 'total freeze', but it's real," said Mr John Penotti, the producer of Crazy Rich Asians and head of SK Global, who specialises in Asian productions. "They're not saying it officially, but the industry is operating as if it's close to a total shutdown."

In contrast to many countries, distribution in China requires government approval, and according to these sources, the Chinese government is unlikely to offer distribution slots to more than a small handful of movies.

The latest Spider-Man, Secret Life Of Pets and Toy Story movies look likely to get the nod, but most other summer and even autumn hopefuls may be locked out of the world's second-largest film market.

Hollywood relies on China to power its foreign box office, which in turn powers its film revenue.

The availability of so many overseas ticket-buyers at a time of intense entertainment competition at home has been a boon for US studios. But at the same time, the mercurial ways of Chinese regulators and the ways that market penetration is subject to geopolitical crosswinds also make the nation a vexing place for studios to do business.

If the trade war wears on and the market remains cut off, it could result in a reduction of the budgets of studio movies, since it is Chinese yuan that makes them possible.

"I think this poses a dire situation for Hollywood," said Professor Aynne Kokas at the University of Virginia, the author of Hollywood Made In China, about the complicated relationship between the two entities. "There definitely will be a trickle-back effect. It's a very dangerous financial position to be reliant on Chinese box office to recoup profits."

The Chinese market has become a place of increasing importance to the American movie business. As the country has rapidly built cinemas - it now has more than 65,000 screens, a dozen-fold increase compared with a decade ago - it has become a cash cow for US studios.

Three of Hollywood's top five movies at the worldwide box office last year - Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Aquaman - each collected more than a quarter of their overseas dollars in China.

China could become the biggest film market as soon as 2020, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

But to keep the dollars flowing, studios need those distribution slots. And that is where matters can get dicey.

China officially has a quota allowing in several dozen Hollywood movies a year - 38 this year, 35 the year before. Those numbers are up by more than 20 per cent in the past five years.

The Film Bureau and its China Film Group division determine what movies are given a distribution slot. But with blackout periods, 11th-hour allowances and other unpredictable factors, even those who study the market say it can be impossible to parse what makes the cut.

And lately, with the trade war raging, few movies are.

