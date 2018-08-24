US, China dial up trade row with more punitive tariffs

The world's two largest economies escalated their acrimonious trade war yesterday, exchanging punitive tariffs that slice through a wide range of products.

Items from Harley-Davidson motorcycles and American bourbon to Chinese aircraft parts and machinery are hit, as the United States and China implemented 25 per cent tariffs on US$16 billion (S$22 billion) worth of each other's goods.

The two giants have now slapped tit-for-tat tariffs on a combined US$100 billion worth of products from July and there are more in the pipeline, raising worries about the effect on global economic growth.

US President Donald Trump has adopted this posture to pressure Beijing to change policies that he claims allow the theft of American technology and undercut US producers.

Beijing in turn has accused the US of starting the "largest trade war in economic history".

