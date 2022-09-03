US CDC backs use of redesigned Omicron booster shots

WASHINGTON - The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the use of redesigned Covid-19 booster shots for people aged 12 years and older to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus.

The green light for the use of redesigned Omicron Covid-19 boosters will enable millions of the retooled shots to be rolled out by the end of the week as part of a nationwide revaccination campaign.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices voted 13 to one in favour of the updated boosters by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

"The updated Covid-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating Covid-19 variant", CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorised the updated vaccinations, often called bivalent shots, that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants as well as the original virus.

FDA officials said on Wednesday they believe the updated shots should be available to a broader population than the previous boosters, as they may help younger people avoid long Covid, which can leave them suffering debilitating symptoms for months.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday backed the use of Novavax's Covid-19 shot as a booster for adults, ahead of an anticipated rise in infections this winter.

The vaccine, Nuvaxovid, is designed to target the strain of the virus that originally emerged in China. The EMA's recommendation is for people who previously were inoculated with either the Novavax shot, or any other Covid-19 vaccine.

Separately on Thursday, the EMA backed two separate Covid-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron variant of the virus. Developed by Moderna and the team of Pfizer and BioNTech, the new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China.

In Canada, the authorities on Thursday authorised Moderna's bivalent Covid-19 shots for adults, adding the first Omicron-adapted vaccine to its arsenal just as falling temperatures are poised to force people indoors where the risk of infection is higher.

REUTERS