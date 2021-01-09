US Capitol cop becomes fifth riot casualty

WASHINGTON • The United States Capitol Police said that officer Brian Sicknick died due to injuries sustained in response to the riot at the home of Congress.

"Officer Sicknick was responding to the riot on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021, at the US Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters," the police said in a statement, adding that he died on Thursday night.

"He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," the statement said. Local media reported that Mr Sicknick, 40, was a 15-year veteran of the force.

He was said to have suffered a stroke earlier and was on life support before his death.

Metropolitan homicide officials will investigate the death of Mr Sicknick, who joined the US Capitol Police in 2008, along with the Capitol force and its federal partners, police said.

More than 50 police officers were injured when an angry mob of Trump supporters swarmed the barricades around the Capitol on Wednesday, spraying chemical irritants and wielding lead pipes. Mr Sicknick was the fifth person who had died in connection with the storming of the Capitol.

A woman identified as Ms Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer. Another woman and two men died during the events because of medical emergencies. They were identified as Ms Rosanne Boyland, 34; Mr Kevin Greeson, 55; and Mr Benjamin Phillips, 50.

Police said Ms Boyland, from Georgia, was "crushed" during the chaos. Her family later said that she was "trampled in the Rotunda" of the Capitol building.

Mr Greeson was said to have died from a heart attack. His wife said he had travelled to Washington from Alabama to support Mr Trump and that his death was not related to rioting.

"Kevin had a history of high blood pressure, and in the midst of the excitement, suffered a heart attack," Mrs Kristi Greeson told The Washington Post.

Mr Phillips had travelled from Pennsylvania with fellow Trump supporters. Police reportedly said Mr Phillips had suffered a stroke and died at a hospital.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES