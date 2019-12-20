US boy, 8, is highest-paid YouTuber, earning $35m in 2019

NEW YORK • Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji earned US$26 million (S$35.3 million) this year on his YouTube channel, making him the highest-paid creator on the platform, according to a list published on Wednesday by Forbes magazine.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner last year, with US$22 million, according to Forbes.

His channel, Ryan's World, launched in 2015 by his parents, is only three years old but already has 22.9 million subscribers.

Initially called Ryan ToysReview, the channel mostly consisted of "unboxing" videos - clips of the young star opening boxes of toys and playing with them.

Several of the videos have racked up more than one billion views, and the channel has received almost 35 billion views since its creation, according to data from analytics website Social Blade.

Recently, his channel was renamed after a consumer advocacy organisation, Truth in Advertising, filed a complaint with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about it. Truth in Advertising accused the channel of not clearly denoting which videos had been sponsored, meaning brands paid for the video to feature their products.

His brand has also branched out beyond YouTube with a line of more than 100 toys and clothing items, as well as a show on Nickelodeon and a deal with video-on-demand service Hulu.

Despite Ryan's growing fame, his parents have been guarded about the family's true identity and Kaji is reportedly a name they came up with for their son's on-screen persona.

According to the Daily Mail, Ryan's father is 31-year-old Shion Guan, who moved to Texas from Japan to study, while his mother is 35-year-old former high school chemistry teacher Loan Guan, the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants. Ryan has two-year-old twin sisters named Emma and Kate.

Other top earners on YouTube

No. 2: DUDE PERFECT Earnings: $27.1 million Made up of five friends in their 30s who met as roommates in university, the group often performs stunts and breaks Guinness World Records for its show. The group's videos have helped the five score a TV contract, The Dude Perfect Show, which airs on Nickelodeon. No. 4: RHETT & LINK Earnings: $23.7 million Two of YouTube's pioneer stars, Rhett McLaughlin, 42, and Link Neal, 41, host Good Mythical Morning, one of YouTube's most popular daily shows on which they eat eccentric foods like Cheetos flavoured pop-tarts and sing with stars like Kelly Rowland. Earlier this year, they purchased the multi-channel network Smosh for a reported $13.6 million. No. 5: JEFFREE STAR Earnings: $23 million Initially a musician on MySpace, Star moved to YouTube where he found a following doing make-up tutorials. He now uses his channel to promote his popular make-up line. No. 6: PRESTON ARSEMENT Earnings: $19 million When he started his channel Prestonplayz nearly 10 years ago, Preston Arsement streamed himself playing games such as Call Of Duty and Minecraft. Now, renamed Preston, his channel showcases vlog-style content for younger audiences which includes challenge videos and pranks. No. 7 (TIE): MARKIPLIER and PEWDIEPIE Earnings: $17.6 million Markiplier, run by Mark Fischbach, 30 is a favourite among sponsors looking to reach the gaming community. He also promotes a clothing line for gamers he co-founded, called Cloak. Meanwhile, Pewdiepie is run by Swede Felix Kjellberg. Despite a number of controversies, including allegations that his videos were racist, his channel was YouTube's most subscribed from 2013 to April this year. Earlier this month, he announced a hiatus from YouTube. Jean Iau

The Daily Mail report in September said the family live in a US$1 million home that houses six bedrooms and a large swimming pool in a gated community in Texas. The property is said to be one of three they own in the area.

Ryan's mother has been credited with coming up with his YouTube channel, which she manages along with the family's four companies. She reportedly came up with the idea after watching videos by reviewer EvanTubeHD.

In Forbes' ranking, Ryan surpassed the channel Dude Perfect, run by a group of friends from Texas who attempt seemingly impossible feats, such as launching basketballs into hoops from the tops of buildings or out of helicopters. It came in second, having earned US$20 million between June 1 last year and June 1 this year.

In third place was another child star's channel, that of Russia's Anastasia Radzinskaya. At only five years old, she earned US$18 million.

The Russia-born star has become one of the world's fastest-growing creators, with videos in seven languages, including Russian, English and Spanish, that feature her playing with her dad on her channels including Like Nastya.

Anastasia now lives in Florida and has attracted brands like Legoland and Dannon to work with her.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

• Additional reporting by Jean Iau