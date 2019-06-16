US baby cut out of murdered mother's womb dies

CHICAGO • A baby cut out of his murdered mother's womb died in hospital on Friday of severe brain injury, nearly two months after the attack, the family said.

Ms Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was killed on April 23 by a Chicago woman and her daughter, who lured the expectant mother via a Facebook group to their home with the promise of free baby supplies.

Police say Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter Desiree, 24, strangled the teenager, who was nine months' pregnant, and cut the baby out of her.

The elder Figueroa allegedly claimed the baby as her own after calling for medical help because the child was not breathing.

The baby had been on life support in a Chicago hospital and was considered brain dead, according to the family. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez," the family spokesman, Ms Julie Contreras, said in a Facebook post.

Police said they discovered Ms Ochoa-Lopez's body hidden in a garbage can at Figueroa's home about three weeks after she went missing.

The two women suspects have been charged with the murder of Ms Ochoa-Lopez and the aggravated battery of the baby.

Piotr Bobak, 40, whom police described as the elder Figueroa's boyfriend, was charged with concealing the murder.

With the baby's death, family attorney Frank Avila told a news conference that new murder charges are warranted.

"The baby was murdered," Mr Avila said. "We're asking the prosecutor to bring murder charges against these three vicious, evil murderers and anybody else who helped them."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE