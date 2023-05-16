US and Micronesia agree to renew strategic pact, US envoy says

WASHINGTON - The United States and Micronesia agreed on Monday to renew a key strategic pact, US presidential envoy Joseph Yun said.

It is part of US efforts to shore up support among Pacific island states to counter competition from China.

Mr Yun also expressed hopes for similar progress with Palau.

He told Reuters the Compact of Free Association agreement (COFA) with Micronesia would be signed on May 22 at a ceremony in Papua New Guinea, attended by US President Joe Biden and new Micronesian President Wesley Simina.

Mr Yun said he expected to be in the Marshall Islands from Thursday until Sunday, but was “doubtful” its COFA agreement could be finalised at the moment.

Washington first reached the COFA accords with the three island states in the 1980s.

Under the pacts, the US retains responsibility for their defence and provides economic assistance and gains exclusive access to huge strategic swathes of the Pacific in return.

Renewing the COFA agreements has become a key part of US efforts to push back against China’s bid to expand its influence in the Pacific.

Mr Yun said he initialled the agreement with his Micronesian negotiating counterpart Leo Falcam and would formally sign it with him next week in Port Moresby on the sidelines of a second summit between the United States and Pacific island leaders.

“It’s absolutely a done deal,” he said, adding: “I am (now) going to go to Palau. Where I hope to make similar progress.”

Biden will next week become the first sitting US president to visit the Pacific islands state of Papua New Guinea following a G-7 summit in Japan, underscoring his investment in the Pacific region to counter China.

The old COFA provisions expire in 2023 for the Marshall Islands and Micronesia, and in 2024 for Palau.

Mr Yun give no reason for the holdup with the Marshall Islands, but parliamentary elections are expected there in November.

Washington has already signed memoranda of understanding on future assistance with the three COFA states.