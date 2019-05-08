US actress Pamela Anderson visits Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in jail

LONDON (REUTERS) - US actress Pamela Anderson visited Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in jail on Tuesday (May 7).

Upon leaving London's Belmarsh Prison she described the visit as ''shocking and difficult.''

Said Anderson: ''He needs all the support he can get, you know justice will depend on public support. He's a good man, he's an incredible person. I love him, I can't imagine what he's been going through and to see him… (it) was good to see him, great to see him but this is just misrule of law and operation.''

''We need to save his life. That's how serious it is.''

The Former Baywatch star, along with the Wikileaks Editor-in-Chief, were Assange's first visitors other than his lawyers, since he began serving a 50-week prison sentence for skipping bail after fleeing to Ecuador's Embassy in London, where he then stayed for seven years.

The United States is seeking his extradition for one of the largest compromises of classified information in history.

And has charged him with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion which carries a maximum penalty of five years.

To some, Assange is a hero for exposing what supporters cast as abuse of power by states and for championing free speech.

But to others, he's is a dangerous rebel who has undermined US security.