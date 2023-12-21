UN's WFP temporarily suspends food assistance in parts of Sudan

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the World Food Program is seen at their headquarters after the WFP won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, in Rome, Italy October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/FILE PHOTO
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) has temporarily suspended food assistance in some parts of Sudan's state of Gezira as fighting spreads south and east of Sudan's capital Khartoum, the aid agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Around 300,000 people have fled Gezira in a matter of days, since clashes erupted last week on Friday, WFP said.

WFP has put food deliveries on hold in some locations in Gezira, said Eddie Rowe, WFP's representative and country director in Sudan, adding that its teams are working around the clock to provide food aid in locations where it is still possible. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top