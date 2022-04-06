UN's 10,000-page red alert on a warming world

PARIS • Spread across 10,000 pages, the UN has released three landmark reports on climate change since last August, with the latest on Monday.

The three tomes from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) - each with its own roster of hundreds of authors - focus on physical science, impacts and the need to adapt, and finally how to slash carbon pollution, the main driver of man-made climate change.

Here are five key findings from the three reports:

BEYOND A DOUBT

Scientific evidence has removed any lingering doubt that human activity is "unequivocally" responsible for global warming, which has caused the planet to heat up an average of 1.1 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

BYE BYE 1.5 DEG C?

The 2015 Paris Agreement calls for capping global warming at "well below" 2 deg C, and 1.5 deg C if possible. Most countries now embrace the more ambitious goal. But that ship might have sailed because emissions are still growing. If countries do not improve on the emissions reduction pledges running to 2030, made under the Paris treaty, even staying under 2 deg C will be a serious challenge. Current national policies would see earth warm 3.2 deg C by 2100.

HUMANITY AT RISK

The devastating consequences of climate change have become a here-and-now reality.

Nearly half the world's population - between 3.3 and 3.6 billion - are "very vulnerable" to global warming's deadly impacts, which are certain to get worse. Heatwaves so extreme as to literally be unliveable; superstorms made more deadly by warmer waters; faster rising sea levels; drought, water shortages, more disease-carrying mosquitoes and ticks.

The list goes on. Even if global heating is capped at 2 deg C, oceans could gain 0.5m by 2100 and 2m by 2300, double the IPCC's estimate from 2019.

ONLY OPTION LEFT

All roads leading to a 1.5 deg C or even a 2 deg C world "involve rapid and deep and in most cases immediate greenhouse gas emissions reductions in all sectors" - including industry, transportation, agriculture, energy and cities. Hitting those temperature goals will require a massive reduction in fossil fuel use, the IPCC said: 90 per cent, 25 per cent and 40 per cent less coal, gas and oil, respectively, by 2050, and 90 per cent, 40 per cent and 80 per cent less by 2100.

TIPPING POINTS

The IPCC reports emphasise as never before the danger of "tipping points", temperature thresholds that could, once crossed, result in catastrophic and irreversible change. These include the disintegration of ice sheets that would lift ocean levels a dozen metres or more and the transformation of the Amazon basin from tropical forest to savannah.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE