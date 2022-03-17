Zelensky pleads for aid, reminds US Congress of Pearl Harbour, 9/11

WASHINGTON • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea to the US for more help in fending off Russia's invasion, invoking Pearl Harbour and Sept 11 and imploring President Joe Biden to be "the leader of the world".

Speaking to the US House and Senate via video link yesterday, the Ukraine leader said he was addressing Mr Biden, who was set to give his own remarks on aid to the embattled nation later in the morning. "I wish you be the leader of the world," he said, switching to English from his native tongue near the end of his speech. "Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace."

Mr Zelensky's unusual address from a war zone was delivered as the Russian assault on Ukraine that has been grinding on for three weeks continues and his government and the nation face an existential threat.

Ukraine's plight and Mr Zelensky's defiance have rallied most members of the House and Senate to promises of assistance and actions against Russia. Congress last week passed US$13.6 billion (S$18.5 billion) in emergency spending for the US response for the war, and lawmakers said they expected it would be just a down payment on what Ukraine ultimately will need.

Mr Zelensky's appeal will pressure both Congress and Mr Biden, who was set to follow the Ukrainian leader's address with remarks of his own about the assistance the US is providing.

But Mr Biden has so far rejected entreaties from Mr Zelensky and from members of Congress to facilitate the transfer of Soviet-era fighter jets from Nato countries to Ukraine or establish a no-fly zone to avoid escalating the conflict to a global war between two nuclear-armed nations.

"Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," Mr Zelensky said by video to an auditorium full of lawmakers, who gave him an extended standing ovation when he appeared on the screen. "And we are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror."

He told Americans to recall their own history.

"Remember Pearl Harbour, terrible morning of Dec 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," he said in his roughly 20-minute remarks. "Just remember it. Remember September the 11th."

BLOOMBERG