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The appearance of Ms Rachel (in pink) at the New York youth immigration court was part of an effort to shine light on the Trump administration’s immigration policy.

NEW YORK – Ms Rachel, the American creator of hit sing-songy educational videos for toddlers, attacked the use of immigration hearings for children following a courthouse visit on Nov 23 .

“I’ve seen children who are just missing the light in their eyes and they’re begging to go to the spelling bee or to just, you know, be with their younger siblings,” said Ms Rachel, who is known offline as Rachel Accurso.

“They’re just so scared and praying to God, that they, please change the hearts of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and let us out,” added the 43-year-old after observing legal procedures of juveniles being processed through the immigration courts.

Her appearance at the New York youth immigration court was part of an effort to shine light on the Trump administration’s immigration policy that was supported by newly elected US lawmaker Brad Lander.

Lander criticised a “travesty of justice” as cases are sped up while funding for legal representation is cut.

In videos uploaded to her 22 million subscribers on YouTube, Ms Rachel, known for her signature pink headband and denim overalls, teaches infants to identify animals, colours, and numbers.

On her other social media platforms, she is taking an increasingly vocal stand for children’s rights.

She has notably led a fundraiser for the organisation Save the Children in support of Palestinian children in Gaza and has backed campaigns critical of US migrant detention centres where children are kept, decrying poor conditions and calling for their closure.

Targeted by a smear campaign for her pro-Gaza stance, Ms Rachel said previously that it would be more controversial to say nothing.

“I think it’s sad to take someone’s dedication and love for all children and try and make that wrong,” she told PBS in 2025 . AFP