You will always be 'unforgivable', says Cosby accuser

PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - Bill Cosby was marched out of court in shackles on Tuesday (Sept 25) after a judge branded him a "predator" and sentenced him to between three and 10 years in prison for sexual assault, capping the downfall of the once-beloved comedian known as "America's Dad."

Cosby, 81, was found guilty in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for the drugging and sexual assault of his one-time friend Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator, at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

He is the first celebrity to be convicted of sexual abuse since the start of the #MeToo movement, the national reckoning with misconduct that has brought down dozens of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields.

He was escorted out a back door of the courthouse with his hands and feet shackled and driven away in a black sports utility vehicle.

Minutes earlier, Constand left court with her arms folded, a smile spreading across her face as other women who have accused Cosby came to hug her. Several of those women spoke to reporters after the sentencing.

Said accuser Sunni Welles: "To me...you will always be an unforgivable, disgusting sexual deviant and an abhorrent sexual predator, and serial rapist."

