Yellen admits she was wrong on path of inflation, says Fed stemming threat

WASHINGTON • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave her most direct admission yet that she made an incorrect call last year in predicting that elevated inflation would not pose a continuing problem.

"I was wrong about the path inflation would take," she said in an interview that aired on Tuesday on CNN. "There have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that, at the time, I didn't fully understand."

New variants of Covid-19, lockdowns in China and Russia's war on Ukraine have all imposed shocks on the economy, the Treasury chief said after attending a meeting at the White House with President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to address inflation.

Mr Biden said earlier on Tuesday that his role as President is to give the Fed "the space they need to do their job".

He added: "I'm not going to interfere with their critically important work."

Dr Yellen said the Fed is taking the steps it needs to stem inflation.

Public support for Mr Biden on handling the economy has cratered with the surge in the cost of living. Consumer prices in April rose 8.3 per cent from a year before, close to the 40-year high reached in March.

Dr Yellen highlighted how well the economy has performed in other aspects, particularly with regard to employment. But she also made clear that she did not expect the same robust pace of growth and job creation the United States has enjoyed during the recovery from the crisis.

"Now we're in a period of transition," she said. "We're not expecting to see the same kinds of job gains, monthly job gains or growth figures going forward. We're looking at steady and stable growth and bringing inflation down."

Asked if the US had seen the worst of the inflation spike, she said it was encouraging that core inflation - a measure that strips out energy and food prices in an effort to show the trend in underlying inflation - had dropped.

The core gauge of consumer prices eased to a 6.2 per cent gain in the year through April and is expected to continue slowing in future months.

Still, she noted that European countries have recently taken steps to limit their imports of Russian oil - a move that has caused global oil prices to rise. "We can't rule out further shocks," she said.

In a separate interview recorded that aired yesterday on CNBC, she said that "maintaining full employment while bringing inflation down - that's the President's priority".

BLOOMBERG