Cloudflare reports issues as X and Amazon Web Services are disrupted

Reports of issues with X climbed to over 23,000 as at 9.24pm, Singapore time.

Cloudflare, the tech company that provides a wide range of services for apps and websites, said it was experiencing issues on Feb 16.

Users reported problems with the service on DownDetector, an online outage tracker, as well as with X, formerly Twitter, and Amazon Web Services.

It was unclear whether the X and Amazon problems were related to Cloudflare’s outage.

Cloudflare, which helps websites secure and manage their internet traffic, posted on its website on Feb 16 that it had identified an issue around 7am Eastern (8pm, Singapore time) and that a fix was being implemented.

The outage notice said “some customers using Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention (DLP) suite may see intermittent errors for traffic in this data centre”.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or how many other websites had been affected.

Cloudflare could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cloudflare provides tools to help websites fight off cyberattacks and load content efficiently. Its software can block malicious attacks and help route internet traffic so that users are delivered content from servers located closest to them.

Many smaller sites use Cloudflare’s free service, while bigger sites like X pay for more comprehensive service.

In November, Cloudflare experienced an outage after a crash in one of its software systems caused widespread disruptions.

Cloudflare is one of multiple companies that play an outsize role in making the global internet work.

In October, Amazon Web Services experienced problems with its service, disrupting a wide range of online services for hours. Days later, Azure, Microsoft’s cloud service system, also experienced an outage.