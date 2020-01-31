Wuhan virus: US tells Americans not to travel to China

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AFP) - The US State Department increased its travel advisory for China on Thursday (Jan 30), as the death toll from a fast spreading virus rose to over 200 and the World Health Organisation (WTO) declared a global health emergency.

In issuing a level four warning – the most severe warning category and up from urging Americans to "reconsider" travel to China - the State Department said: "Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China."

"Those currently in China should consider departing using commercial means," the department said in the advisory. "The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Hubei province."

The level four advisory puts China among several nations that the US warns its citizens to avoid, including North Korea, Venezuela, Iran, Iran and Somalia.

It comes hours after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

The disease now has more global cases than were officially reported during the Sars epidemic and the spread of the sometimes deadly pathogen shows no signs of abating.

Confirmed cases in China jumped to 9,692, the National Health Commission reported Friday, up from about 7,700 a day earlier and the death toll there has risen to at least 213.

Hours before the advisory was released, US health officials reported the first case of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus, in a woman who travelled to China and then infected her husband. India documented its first case on Thursday, while Russia closed its land border with China to travellers.

Earlier Thursday, US President Donald Trump wrote about efforts to combat the infection in a Twitter post.

"Working closely with China and others on Coronavirus outbreak. Only 5 people in US, all in good recovery,” he said.

In a statement late Wednesday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham announced that a coronavirus task force would be led by the administration’s Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar, and include other figures, including the director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Mr Robert Redfield, as well as National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

"The task force will lead the administration’s efforts to monitor, contain, and mitigate the spread of the virus, while ensuring that the American people have the most accurate and up-to-date health and travel information," Ms Grisham said in the statement.

The group has been meeting daily since Monday, she added.

The White House said Wednesday it would send CDC experts to China to help respond to the outbreak.