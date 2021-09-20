World leaders return to UN with focus on pandemic, climate

NEW YORK • World leaders are returning to the United Nations in New York this week with a focus on boosting efforts to fight both climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, which last year forced them to send video statements for the annual gathering.

As Covid-19 still rages amid an inequitable vaccine roll-out, about a third of the 193 UN states are planning to again send videos, but presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers for the remainder are due to travel to the United States.

The US tried to dissuade leaders from coming to New York in a bid to stop the UN General Assembly from becoming a "super-spreader event," although President Joe Biden will address the assembly in person, his first UN visit since taking office.

A so-called UN honour system means that anyone entering the assembly hall effectively declares they are vaccinated, but they do not have to show proof.

This system will be broken when the first country speaks - Brazil.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is a vaccine sceptic, who last week declared that he does not need the shot because he is already immune after being infected.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the discussions around how many travelling diplomats might have been immunised illustrated "how dramatic the inequality is today in relation to vaccination".

He is pushing for a global plan to vaccinate 70 per cent of the world by the first half of next year.

Mr Biden will host a virtual meeting from Washington with leaders and chief executives on Wednesday that aims to boost the distribution of vaccines globally.

Demonstrating US Covid-19 concerns about the UN gathering, Mr Biden will be in New York only for about 24 hours, meeting Mr Guterres today and making his first UN address tomorrow.

His UN envoy, Ms Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Mr Biden would "speak to our top priorities: ending the Covid-19 pandemic; combating climate change... and defending human rights, democracy, and the international rules-based order".

Due to the pandemic, UN delegations are restricted to much smaller numbers and most events on the sidelines will be virtual or a hybrid.

Among other topics that ministers are expected to discuss during the week are Afghanistan and Iran.

Ahead of the annual speeches, Mr Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet today to try and save a UN summit - that kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct 31 - from failure.

The UN COP26 conference planned for October aims to wring much more ambitious climate action and the money to go with it from participants around the globe.

