World leaders affected by the virus

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Mr Trudeau, 48, is isolating himself for two weeks after his wife Sophie tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday following her return from Britain.

AUSTRALIAN HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER PETER DUTTON

Mr Dutton, 49, confirmed yesterday that he had tested positive after waking up with a temperature and a sore throat. He is now hospitalised.

BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO

Mr Bolsonaro, 64, was tested for the virus, with the result expected later yesterday, after his communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten was confirmed to be infected.

PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE

Mr Duterte, 74, underwent testing on Thursday after being in regular contact with some Senate lawmakers and government officials who attended events with a number of infected cases. His test result is expected today.