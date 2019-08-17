World Briefs: US to go ahead with sale of fighter jets to Taiwan

US to go ahead with sale of fighter jets to Taiwan

WASHINGTON • The Trump administration is moving ahead with an US$8 billion (S$11 billion) sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan despite strong objections from China, a US official and others familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

It would be the largest and most significant sale of weaponry to the self-governing island in years, and comes amid stalled trade talks.

China claims Taiwan as a breakaway province, and last month accused the United States of a "vain plot" to arm the island.

Greenland tells Trump it's not for sale

COPENHAGEN • Greenland yesterday dismissed the notion that it might be up for sale after reports that United States President Donald Trump had privately discussed the idea of buying the world's biggest island.

"We are open for business, but we're not for sale," said Foreign Minister Ane Lone Bagger.

Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that the notion was laughed off by advisers as a joke, but was taken more seriously by others in the White House, as Danish politicians poured scorn on the idea.

Thai anti-graft official accused of hiding assets

BANGKOK • A top anti-corruption official in Thailand has been accused of concealing millions of dollars in assets, including an upscale London apartment, according to the agency tasked with tackling endemic graft in the kingdom.

National Anti-Corruption Commission deputy secretary Prayat Puangjumpa amassed several undeclared assets in his wife's name, among them a US$6.9 million (S$9.6 million) apartment in the British capital's Kensington neighbourhood, the agency said.

