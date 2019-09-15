World Briefs: Top Canadian officer charged over leaks

Top Canadian officer charged over leaks

OTTAWA • A top Canadian police intelligence officer has been charged with leaking secret information, the authorities said on Friday, in what could be a major security breach.

Cameron Ortis, a director-general with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's intelligence unit, faces three charges under a little-used 2012 security of information law. "It is alleged he obtained, stored and processed sensitive information... with the intent to communicate that information with people he shouldn't be communicating to," federal prosecutor John MacFarlane said.

REUTERS

Another storm heading to Bahamas

MIAMI • Tropical Storm Humberto is bringing rain to parts of the Bahamas recently pummelled by Hurricane Dorian.

Parts of north-western Bahamas are expected to experience tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain over the weekend, but not significant storm surge.

The US National Hurricane Centre yesterday said the storm was located about 45km east-north-east of Great Abaco Island and moving north-west at 11kmh. It had maximum sustained winds of 64kmh.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gold toilet exhibit stolen from palace

LONDON • A gang of thieves yesterday stole an 18-carat gold toilet from an art exhibition at Britain's Blenheim Palace, police said, causing flooding to the World Heritage site.

The fully-functioning piece by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, dubbed "America", was once displayed at New York's Guggenheim museum and offered on loan to US President Donald Trump.

A 66-year-old man has been held over the theft at the 18th-century stately home in Oxfordshire, where an exhibition of Cattelan works opened last Thursday.

The palace is home to the 12th duke of Marlborough and his family, and was also the birthplace of British wartime leader Winston Churchill.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE