World Briefs: Malaysia reports first polio case since 1992

Malaysia reports first polio case since 1992

KUALA LUMPUR • A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades.

The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island tested positive for polio on Friday after being admitted to hospital with a fever and muscle weakness, Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement yesterday.

Malaysia was declared polio-free in 2000, after reporting its last known case of the disease in 1992. Its resurgence comes just months after the Philippines, north of Borneo, reported its first cases of polio since 1993 in September.

REUTERS



Saudi student Mohammed Alshamrani attacked the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.



Gunman played mass-shooting videos

MIAMI • The Saudi military student who carried out a deadly shooting spree at a US naval base showed videos of mass shootings at a dinner party the night before the attack, US media reported.

In Friday's shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, three sailors were killed and eight other people wounded, before police shot dead the assailant. The FBI on Saturday formally identified the attacker as Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force and a student naval flight officer.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Man guns down three in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY • Four people were shot dead in the Mexican capital, just steps away from an entrance to the official residence of the president.

Officials said a man entered an apartment building near the National Palace on Saturday seeking to urinate in the courtyard, and was confronted by residents.

He pulled out a gun and began shooting, hitting five people, officials said. A police officer killed the shooter, while three of the building's residents died, the authorities said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS