World Briefs: Korean Air to suspend Busan-Sapporo flights

Korean Air to suspend Busan-Sapporo flights

SEOUL • Korean Air Lines will suspend its flights between the South Korean city of Busan and Japan's Sapporo from Sept 3 because of falling demand amid a worsening diplomatic and economic row between the two neighbours.

Last month, Japan tightened controls of exports of high-tech materials to South Korea, in apparent retaliation for a South Korean court ruling over wartime forced labour. Such disputes have prompted a widespread boycott of Japanese products and services, and travel in South Korea.

REUTERS

Cambodia to buy more Chinese arms

PHNOM PENH • Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said yesterday that an additional US$40 million (S$55 million) would be spent on weapons from China to modernise the South-east Asian country's military.

Cambodia's military ties with ally China have been under increased scrutiny after concerns expressed by the United States and a report - denied by Mr Hun Sen - of a secret deal to allow Chinese forces to use a Cambodian naval base.

REUTERS

New Aussie law on Timor Sea border

MELBOURNE • Australia passed a legislation that sets down maritime boundaries with Timor-Leste, providing a framework for the two countries to split revenue from the offshore Greater Sunrise natural gas field.

Both sides signed the historic treaty in March last year to sort out a long-running dispute over the Timor Sea border, which had delayed the development of the gas field that holds around 144 billion cubic metres of gas.

REUTERS

Manhunt in US after shooting at festival

GILROY • Police were searching yesterday for a suspected accomplice of the gunman who killed three people, including a six-year-old boy, in a mass shooting at a food festival in Gilroy, California.

The gunman was shot dead by police officers within minutes of opening fire early on Sunday evening at the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival, about 48km south-east of the city of San Jose.

Fifteen people were injured, but it was unclear how many were shot or otherwise hurt in the crush of bystanders trying to flee, according to the police.

The police recovered a rifle at the scene.

REUTERS