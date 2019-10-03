World Briefs: Iran open to Macron's plan for talks

Iran open to Macron's plan for talks

GENEVA • A plan for talks presented to the United States and Iran by French President Emmanuel Macron is broadly acceptable, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said yesterday during a Cabinet meeting that was broadcast live on state TV.

He said some wording needed to be changed in the plan, which would require Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons and to help in the security of the region and its waterways, while Washington would have to remove all sanctions.

REUTERS

Russian guards shoot at North Korean boat

MOSCOW • Russian border guards opened fire on a North Korean boat in Moscow's Pacific waters yesterday, injuring five fishermen, Russia's security service said.

The FSB national security service said on its website that the North Korean boat was being held.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Man admits to S. Korea serial rape-murders

SEOUL • A 56-year-old suspect has admitted to nine rape-murders from over 30 years ago and other unsolved crimes. Lee Chun-jae confessed to rape-murders that took place between 1986 and 1991 in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi province, as well as five other murders and about 30 rapes and attempted rapes, South Korean police said yesterday.

Lee's admission came 13 days after he was identified by police as a prime suspect in the high-profile cold case after DNA analysis matched him to three of the murders.

KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK