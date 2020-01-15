World Briefs : EU states in dispute process over Iran deal

EU states in dispute process over Iran deal

PARIS • Three European Union countries yesterday said they were launching a dispute mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, after accusing Teheran of repeated violations.

The move by Britain, France and Germany comes as tensions soar between the West and Iran following the US' killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Trump planning to visit India next month

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump is planning his maiden India visit in February, a senior Indian government official said, adding that the two countries are in touch to work out mutually convenient dates for the visit.

BLOOMBERG

Bus rape case: 4 men's death terms to stay

NEW DELHI • India's Supreme Court yesterday dismissed pleas for a review of the death sentence handed down to four men in the rape and murder of a young woman on a New Delhi bus. The 2012 attack on the 23-year old student on the moving bus shocked India and led to tough new laws against sexual violence.

REUTERS