World Bank gives nod to pandemic fund

WASHINGTON • The board of the World Bank has approved the creation of a fund meant to finance investments in strengthening the fight against pandemics.

The fund will support prevention, preparedness and response (PPR), with a focus on low-and middle-income countries, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"The devastating human, economic, and social cost of Covid-19 has highlighted the urgent need for coordinated action to build stronger health systems and mobilise additional resources," it said.

The World Bank added that the fund, which it aims to open later this year, was developed under the leadership of the United States, Italy and Indonesia as part of their Group of 20 (G-20) presidencies, and with broad support from the group itself.

It will be used in a number of areas, including disease surveillance, with more than US$1 billion (S$1.39 billion) in commitments already announced.

Singapore will contribute US$10 million to the financial intermediary fund for PPR, said Singapore's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health in a joint statement on June 21.

"Singapore will continue to work closely with the Indonesia G-20 presidency and our international partners to strengthen our collective resilience against future pandemics," said the ministries.

World Bank president David Malpass said in a statement that the institution "is the largest provider of financing for PPR, with active operations in over 100 developing countries to strengthen their health systems".

The so-called financial intermediary fund will provide financing to "complement the work of existing institutions in supporting low-and middle-income countries and regions to prepare for the next pandemic", the World Bank said.

The World Health Organisation is a stakeholder in the project and will provide technical expertise, its president Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

A spokesman for the World Bank said that if the Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing when the fund is implemented, it could be used to provide support against the current and future pandemics.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE