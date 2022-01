When Ms Audie Cornish, host of the high-profile show All Things Considered, announced on Twitter that she was quitting National Public Radio (NPR), the conclusion most people drew was that she had an epiphany of sorts.

She said it herself on Twitter this month: "I am joining many of you in 'The Great Resignation'," she wrote. "It's a risk. And that's okay. I look forward to new opportunities." Days later came the announcement that she had joined CNN.