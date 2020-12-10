Women who stood out in virus battle find a place on Forbes list

NEW YORK • Women leaders who have stood out for their handling of the Covid-19 outbreak earned honours on the annual Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women, which highlighted women's roles in battling the global pandemic.

Women from prime ministers to corporate executives earned spots in the list for their achievements in helping to mitigate and control the virus, which has infected more than 67 million people and caused 1.54 million deaths, Forbes said on Tuesday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (ranked No. 32), Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (No. 37), Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (No. 85), European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde (No. 2) and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (No. 63) were particularly effective, it said.

"Where they differ in age, nationality and job description, they are united in the ways they have been using their platforms to address the unique challenges of 2020," Forbes said on its website.

It quoted Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, ranked 52nd on the list, as saying recently that "countries where human rights are respected and where women are able to reach top positions in society are also the countries that are the best equipped to handle crises by Covid-19."

New Zealand eliminated Covid-19 infections with a strict lockdown, reporting just over 2,000 cases of the coronavirus and 25 deaths.

Taiwan kept the pandemic under control after instituting strict restrictions and largely closing its borders in January - long before Western countries - limiting cases to just over 700 and seven deaths, it said.

Of the 17 newcomers to the Forbes list, Ms Carol Tome (No. 11), chief executive of United Parcel Service, where delivery volumes skyrocketed during lockdowns, and Ms Linda Rendle (No. 87), chief executive of Clorox, which boosted production of cleaning goods, were noted for their work.

At CVS Health, Ms Karen Lynch (No. 38), who will become chief executive in February, took over the pharmacy giant's Covid-19 response and extensive network of testing sites. Next year, she will oversee vaccine distribution at the company's nearly 10,000 United States locations.

Ms Stacey Cunningham (No. 35), the first woman to head the New York Stock Exchange, made the "swift" decision to shut down in-person trading as the virus was spreading in March.

Top Asians on Forbes list

JESSICA TAN

Position on the list: 21

Age: 43 Country/territory: China Title: Co-chief executive, chief operating officer, chief information officer, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Category: Finance NICKE WIDYAWATI Position on the list: 25 Age: 52 Country/territory: Indonesia Title: CEO, Pertamina Category: Business HO CHING

Position on the list: 30 Age: 67 Country/territory: Singapore Title: Executive director and CEO, Temasek Category: Finance JOEY WAT Position on the list: 34 Age: 49 Country/territory: China Title: CEO, Yum China Holdings Category: Business TSAI ING-WEN Position on the list: 37 Age: 64 Country/territory: Taiwan Title: President, Taiwan Category: Politics and policy SHEIKH HASINA WAJED Position on the list: 39 Age: 73 Country/territory: Bangladesh Title: Prime Minister, Bangladesh Category: Politics and policy NIRMALA SITHARAMAN Position on the list: 41 Age: 61 Country/territory: India Title: Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, India Category: Politics and policy DONG MINGZHU Position on the list: 47 Age: 66 Country/territory: China Title: Chairman and president, Gree Electric Appliances Category: Business

For the 10th consecutive year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel headed the group of 100 women that also included leaders in entertainment, technology, philanthropy and finance from 30 countries. Other honourees included US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris (No. 3) and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (No. 46).

THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION