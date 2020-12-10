Women who stood out in virus battle find a place on Forbes list

Jacinda Ardern, Tsai Ing-wen, Tokyo governor among 100 most powerful women leaders

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was ranked No. 32 in the Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women for limiting the spread of Covid-19 in her country, which has just over 2,000 cases and 25 deaths. PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW YORK • Women leaders who have stood out for their handling of the Covid-19 outbreak earned honours on the annual Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women, which highlighted women's roles in battling the global pandemic.

Women from prime ministers to corporate executives earned spots in the list for their achievements in helping to mitigate and control the virus, which has infected more than 67 million people and caused 1.54 million deaths, Forbes said on Tuesday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (ranked No. 32), Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (No. 37), Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (No. 85), European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde (No. 2) and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (No. 63) were particularly effective, it said.

"Where they differ in age, nationality and job description, they are united in the ways they have been using their platforms to address the unique challenges of 2020," Forbes said on its website.

It quoted Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, ranked 52nd on the list, as saying recently that "countries where human rights are respected and where women are able to reach top positions in society are also the countries that are the best equipped to handle crises by Covid-19."

New Zealand eliminated Covid-19 infections with a strict lockdown, reporting just over 2,000 cases of the coronavirus and 25 deaths.

Taiwan kept the pandemic under control after instituting strict restrictions and largely closing its borders in January - long before Western countries - limiting cases to just over 700 and seven deaths, it said.

Of the 17 newcomers to the Forbes list, Ms Carol Tome (No. 11), chief executive of United Parcel Service, where delivery volumes skyrocketed during lockdowns, and Ms Linda Rendle (No. 87), chief executive of Clorox, which boosted production of cleaning goods, were noted for their work.

At CVS Health, Ms Karen Lynch (No. 38), who will become chief executive in February, took over the pharmacy giant's Covid-19 response and extensive network of testing sites. Next year, she will oversee vaccine distribution at the company's nearly 10,000 United States locations.

Ms Stacey Cunningham (No. 35), the first woman to head the New York Stock Exchange, made the "swift" decision to shut down in-person trading as the virus was spreading in March.

  • Top Asians on Forbes list

  • JESSICA TAN
    Position on the list: 21
    Age: 43

    Country/territory: China

    Title: Co-chief executive, chief operating officer, chief information officer, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company

    Category: Finance

    NICKE WIDYAWATI

    Position on the list: 25

    Age: 52

    Country/territory: Indonesia

    Title: CEO, Pertamina

    Category: Business

    HO CHING
    Position on the list: 30

    Age: 67

    Country/territory: Singapore

    Title: Executive director and CEO, Temasek

    Category: Finance

    JOEY WAT

    Position on the list: 34

    Age: 49 Country/territory: China

    Title: CEO, Yum China Holdings

    Category: Business

    TSAI ING-WEN

    Position on the list: 37

    Age: 64 Country/territory: Taiwan

    Title: President, Taiwan

    Category: Politics and policy

    SHEIKH HASINA WAJED

    Position on the list: 39

    Age: 73 Country/territory: Bangladesh

    Title: Prime Minister, Bangladesh

    Category: Politics and policy

    NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

    Position on the list: 41

    Age: 61 Country/territory: India

    Title: Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, India

    Category: Politics and policy

    DONG MINGZHU

    Position on the list: 47

    Age: 66 Country/territory: China

    Title: Chairman and president, Gree Electric Appliances

    Category: Business

For the 10th consecutive year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel headed the group of 100 women that also included leaders in entertainment, technology, philanthropy and finance from 30 countries. Other honourees included US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris (No. 3) and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (No. 46).

