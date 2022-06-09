Woman pushed onto NYC train tracks; man arrested

NEW YORK • New York City police have arrested a man suspected of pushing a woman onto the tracks at a Bronx subway station over the weekend, the latest in a string of violent crimes on one of the world's largest transit systems.

Police said they had arrested Theodore Ellis, a 30-year-old Bronx resident, on Tuesday after receiving a tip.

The New York Police Department shared video footage of the incident showing a man walking up behind a woman, wrapping his arms around her and tossing her over the platform onto the southbound tracks on Sunday afternoon at the Jackson Avenue station.

The woman was hospitalised in a stable condition, a police spokesman said. Local media reported that bystanders helped the woman off the tracks before a train arrived and that she had a broken collarbone and cuts.

A US$3,500 (S$4,800) reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of the attacker.

Police arrested Ellis on charges of assault and reckless endangerment.

There are over three million rides each weekday on the city's subway, where serious crime remains rare, although numbers have been on the rise this year. There were 743 felonies on the subway by end-April, up from 452 for the same period last year.

Earlier this year, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams vowed to increase police patrols and expand outreach to people with mental illness after an unusual number of passengers were pushed onto the subway tracks.

In April, a man shot at passengers inside a subway car in Brooklyn, leaving 10 injured. Frank James was taken into custody some 30 hours later and pleaded not guilty to federal terrorism charges.

REUTERS