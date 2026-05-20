Woman dies after manhole plunge on busy New York street
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- A 56-year-old woman died after falling 3m into an uncovered manhole on a bustling Manhattan street on May 18.
- She inadvertently stepped into the open manhole after parking her car, found unconscious, and later died in hospital.
- NYPD is investigating the death with no arrests, while Con Edison probes why the manhole was uncovered.
AI generated
NEW YORK - A 56-year-old woman died after falling down an uncovered manhole on a bustling Manhattan street, police said on May 19.
The victim had parked her car late on May 18 just before inadvertently stepping into the manhole, according to US media reports, which said she fell around 3m.
The NYPD said its officers found the woman unconscious and unresponsive inside the manhole. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
“There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing,” an NYPD spokesperson said.
Video from the scene showed a parked black Mercedes with the driver’s door directly next to a manhole, which had since been cordoned off.
New York energy firm Con Edison said it is probing why the manhole was uncovered.
“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has died after falling into an open manhole,” a spokesperson said. AFP