Witnesses in socialite's trial in NY paint picture of sexual predation

NEW YORK • One week into British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial, the jury has already been on board late US financier Jeffrey Epstein's private jet and inside his Palm Beach mansion.

They have also seen the stained table on which he demanded three massages a day.

The deep immersion into the luxurious, lascivious world of Epstein, who once managed money for billionaire Leslie Wexner, and Maxwell, the daughter of British publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, is courtesy of prosecutors who are keen to show how young girls could be drawn in by the pair and then trapped in a cycle of sexual abuse.

One of those alleged victims took the stand in New York last week and said that was exactly what happened to her.

But most of the rest of the testimony came from Epstein's former private pilot and Palm Beach caretaker who both described their boss' endless needs and the parade of women in his life.

Both denied any knowledge of abuse - the pilot said he thought one teenage girl was a "mature woman" - but the caretaker pointed to Maxwell as the person most responsible for catering to the desires of Epstein, her former boyfriend.

According to prosecutors, that included procuring underage girls for him, and sometimes participating in their abuse herself.

Maxwell denies she was party to Epstein's alleged crimes, and her lawyers called her "a convenient stand-in" since the man himself committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on his own sex-trafficking charges.

The defence will get a chance to make its own case later in the six-week trial, but for now, it has been a series of government witnesses painting a picture of wretched excess and sexual predation.

The 12 jurors, who include a home health aide and several public-sector employees, all denied having biases against wealthy people leading luxurious lives.

Here are the highlights from week one of US v Maxwell.

The first was from an alleged victim called "Jane".

The first of four women expected to testify against Maxwell, the pseudonymous "Jane" took the stand on Tuesday afternoon and spent the next three hours describing her history with Maxwell and Epstein.

When she met them, she was a vulnerable 13-year-old attending Michigan's Interlochen Arts Camp the summer after losing her father to cancer.

Epstein bragged about being a camp benefactor and asked her where she was from, Jane said. "How convenient," he said after learning she was from Palm Beach.

An invitation to his house there followed, and a chauffeur-driven car to pick her and her mother up after that, she said. "These giant gates opened up, and the car pulled in," Jane recalled. "And it was just this, you know, big beautiful house."

Jane said Epstein offered to mentor her and further her arts career. She started making regular visits to his house where she said Maxwell presented herself as "a big sister" and took her shopping.

But Maxwell also started talking to her about sex and lay around the pool topless while she was around, Jane said. Maxwell and Epstein also bragged constantly about "how they were friends with essentially everyone, and they knew everyone".

She said Epstein was telling her how he could use his connections to help her in life when he took her to the pool house during one of her visits. "'I know everybody'," she claimed he said. "'I know all the agents. I know all the photographers. I know, you know, the owner of Victoria's Secret. So I can make things happen, but you just have to be ready for it'."

Then he abruptly stopped talking and committed a sex act, she said. After that first assault, more followed, she said, with Maxwell sometimes present.

On cross-examination, defence lawyer Laura Menninger aggressively challenged Jane's memory of those events and suggested her testimony was motivated by a desire to enlarge a US$5 million (S$6.9 million) civil settlement from Epstein's estate.

But Jane's story fits a pattern outlined by the prosecution's expert psychologist Lisa Rocchio, who testified that abusers often "groom" their victims by winning their trust and confidence and then normalising the abuse.

Another key witness was pilot Lawrence Visoski Jr, the first witness called in the case after opening statements on Monday. He mainly described Epstein's jet-set lifestyle flying between his five homes, which included one of the largest townhouses in Manhattan, a private island in the Caribbean and a New Mexico ranch along with the Palm Beach house.

Mr Visoski, who worked for Epstein for nearly 30 years, testified that he met Maxwell in late 1991. "She managed his household staff during the time Mr Epstein was acquiring a lot of his residences and it took a lot of managing and decorating," the pilot said.

