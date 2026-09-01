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With US Bill’s fate in balance, Ukraine to lobby US on Russia sanctions

Vladyslav Vlasiuk will be in Washington for a trip that will include meetings with lawmakers on Sept 1.

WASHINGTON - Ukraine’s top sanctions official will visit Washington this week to urge members of the US House of Representatives to back sweeping Russia sanctions legislation that sailed through the Senate but faces stiff opposition from some powerful Democrats.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s sanctions commissioner, told Reuters on Aug 31 he is due to be in the US capital on Sept 1 on a trip that will include meetings with lawmakers.

Two congressional aides confirmed plans for Vlasiuk’s visit and said he would urge support for the “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,” a measure intended to sanction ⁠Russian officials and authorise stiff tariffs on China, India and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas.

The Bill is seen as an important message to Ukraine – and Russia – of continuing US support for the government in Kyiv in its defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

It aims to increase economic pressure on Moscow by cutting off sources of revenue used to fund the war.

The Bill, backed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who died in July, passed the Senate on August 7 by 86-11, with strong support from Democrats as well as Graham’s fellow Republicans.

Republican President Donald Trump supports the Bill.

However, that support may not be enough to secure House passage, with some lawmakers and industries wary that new tariff ​powers for Trump also included in the legislation could raise costs for US importers and consumers while exposing Republicans to political blowback ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Trump’s Republicans control only slim majorities in both the House and Senate and some see tariffs as unwarranted government intrusion in the free market.

The House has not yet scheduled a vote on the legislation.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Aug 31 his caucus had not agreed on a position on the measure, noting that some senior Democrats have serious concerns about the tariff provisions.

“It risks providing tariff and sanctions authority to Donald Trump and his administration that we believe they will abuse,” Jeffries told reporters at a news conference on Aug 31, as the House returned to Washington from its August recess.

Opponents of the Bill also say that Trump already has the authority he needs to impose stiff sanctions on Russia.

The discussion comes as swarms of drones have plagued Kyiv and nearby areas in recent days, killing dozens of people and damaging homes.

Jeffries said he expected Democratic lawmakers to “have serious conversations about” the Bill as soon as this week.

If it is approved by ​the House and signed into law by ​Trump, the measure would allow the ⁠president to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries that are major consumers of Russian energy, including India, Japan and some countries in the European Union, and leave it to his discretion to lift them. REUTERS