US House to vote on stripping Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee roles

WASHINGTON (AFP) – US lawmakers will vote on Thursday (Feb 4) on whether to remove QAnon-backing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene from two House committees, after leaders failed to agree on the first-term congresswoman’s fate.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he spoke on Wednesday with the chamber’s top Republican amid a raging debate over Greene’s incendiary rhetoric and her support of offensive social media posts.

But the talks produced no result, even as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy scrambled to stave off a vote that could embarrass his members.

“It is clear there is no alternative to holding a floor vote on the resolution to remove Representative Greene from her committee assignments,” Hoyer said in a statement.

The Rules Committee was to meet Wednesday to begin preparing the measure for a floor vote, and the House – which is controlled by Democrats – “will vote on the resolution tomorrow,” Hoyer said.

Before running for Congress, Greene “liked” Facebook posts that advocated the execution of Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and she once posted a video of herself harassing a teen school shooting survivor.

In 2018, she asserted that California wildfires were ignited by a space laser controlled by a Jewish family, and she has supported QAnon conspiracy theories that a “deep state” operated against Donald Trump when he was president.

Senate Republicans have turned on her. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell branded her a “cancer” on the party while other Republicans have called her a kook.

Democrats have heaped pressure on McCarthy to boot Greene from the panels, including the House Education and Labor Committee.

McCarthy reportedly offered to remove Greene from the education panel if she could stay on the budget committee, but Hoyer refused the deal.

Republican rank and file members reportedly have little appetite to vote to punish one of their own for things she may have done or said before she entered Congress.

Greene, a 46-year-old conservative from the southern state of Georgia, has remained a remorseless firebrand in her one month in the House.

She backs Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen, mocks lawmakers for wearing masks, and seeks to dodge security screening following the deadly January 6 US Capitol riot.

Greene tweeted Wednesday that she owes “no apologies” for her actions and will “never” back down.