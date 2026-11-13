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With Jensen Huang out, Asian Americans lose a star, and fear what comes next

Nvidia’s board has opened an investigation into his conduct, and Huang resigned from the company on Nov 12.

NEW YORK - Jensen Huang’s ouster from Nvidia has prompted fears about its plunging stock, China’s espionage efforts and the future of America’s artificial intelligence competitiveness.

But for some Asian Americans, especially those of Chinese and Taiwanese descent working in technology, the rapid downfall of the powerful CEO has come with another layer of disappointment, as well as fear.