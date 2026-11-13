With Jensen Huang out, Asian Americans lose a star, and fear what comes next
Amy Qin
- Jensen Huang’s fall from Nvidia has shocked Asian Americans, who saw him as a rare Chinese Taiwanese US tech hero who broke the “bamboo ceiling”.
- Many feel “severely disappointed and let down”, and say he should face accountability after reports of an affair and a board investigation.
- The case has also raised fears of renewed suspicion, stereotypes and government overreach against Chinese Americans, echoing the China Initiative.
AI generated
NEW YORK - Jensen Huang’s ouster from Nvidia has prompted fears about its plunging stock, China’s espionage efforts and the future of America’s artificial intelligence competitiveness.
But for some Asian Americans, especially those of Chinese and Taiwanese descent working in technology, the rapid downfall of the powerful CEO has come with another layer of disappointment, as well as fear.