With end of abortion rights, Trump achieves holy grail for supporters

WASHINGTON (AFP) - When Mr Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, some evangelical Christians held their noses over his louche lifestyle and manners in a belief he would be a champion on their key battlefield - the judiciary.

Their bet paid off. Mr Trump is no longer in power but his nominations have led America's Christian right to its holy grail - the Supreme Court ending the nationwide right to abortion.

If there is one point of unanimity among Mr Trump's supporters and critics both inside and outside the Republican Party, it is that reshaping the judiciary will be one of his most lasting legacies.

Mr Trump over his four-year term was able to nominate three justices, or one-third, of the Supreme Court - all of whom sided with the majority Friday (June 24) in striking down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Mr Trump - who in 1999, as a celebrity realtor flirting with politics, called himself "very pro-choice" - said in a statement that the historic ruling was "only made possible because I delivered everything as promised".

Asked in a Fox News interview if he deserved credit, Mr Trump, who rarely goes to church and is seldom known for modesty, said, "God made the decision."

Ms Mary Frances Berry, a history professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said that, with the relative youth of his appointees, Mr Trump will likely have an enduring legacy on the courts for years to come.

"One thing we know about Mr Trump is even though some of the promises he makes are outrageous, he usually tries to keep his promises - unlike many politicians," she said.

The decision comes at a key moment for Mr Trump, who slipped in a recent poll of Republicans as he contemplates a 2024 rematch against President Joe Biden.

Mr Trump has also come under new scrutiny in congressional hearings over his attempts to stay in power after his loss which culminated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Mr Trump's secretary of state Mike Pompeo, an evangelical who recently backed a rival candidate in a key primary, wrote on Twitter to Mr Trump that "historians will write about you".

"Americans, born and unborn, will benefit for decades," Mr Pompeo said.