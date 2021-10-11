For Subscribers
Power Play
With Australia card, the US has a stronger hand
The United States is upping its military game in the Indo-Pacific, by leveraging allies to counter China. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
On the face of it, the scale of the United States' military footprint in the Indo-Pacific is impressive.
Its area of responsibility encompasses about half the earth's surface, stretching from the waters off the west coast of the US to the western border of India, and from Antarctica to the North Pole, according to the United States Indo-Pacific Command website.