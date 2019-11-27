Winter storms make Thanksgiving travel 'impossible' in US West

DENVER, COLORADO (BLOOMBERG) - A cluster of powerful storms is set to disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel for the Western US, with heavy snow cancelling flights in Denver and a higher risk of mudslides in parts of California.

Winter storm warning and advisories cover the West from Oregon to Arizona and a flash flood watch stretches from north of Anaheim to the border with Mexico, the National Weather Service said.

Parts of the Rockies were blanketed with more than 0.3 metres of snow, with blizzard-like conditions still bearing down.

The arctic blast comes as millions of Americans plan travel for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday (Nov 28).

"Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including Wednesday and Thanksgiving," the weather service said. "Damage to trees and power lines is possible."

A powerful Pacific storm will rake the coast of Northern California and Oregon, with gusts up to 113 kilometres per hour.

It will bring heavy rain and snow far into Southern California, where it could raise the risk of mudslides, said Mr Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Centre in College Park, Maryland.

A wide area of Southern California could see 5.08cm to 7.62cm of rain, and snow could fall by the foot at the tops of the mountains around San Bernardino from Wednesday through Friday.

Some areas could get as much as 152.4cm of snow, Mr Hurley said.

Denver could get upwards to 25.4cm of snow and be raked by winds reaching 72km per hour as the winter storm sparks blizzard warnings across eastern Colorado and parts of Wyoming, the National Weather Service said.

Denver International Airport's Twitter account reported more than 17cm of snow early on Tuesday morning.

As of 1pm New York time, 564 flights into or around the US have been cancelled, with more than 475 of them through Denver, according to FlightAware, a Houston-based airline tracking company.

Denver saw the most cancelled flights of anywhere in the world on Tuesday, according to the website for FlightAware.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported "treacherous" road conditions and multiple closures, including along Interstate 70. Denver is a key hub between the East and West coasts.

The heaviest snow will be at higher elevations in the Rocky Mountains, said Mr Hurley of the US Weather Prediction Centre.

The worst of the storm should end in Colorado late on Tuesday before it moves east into the central Great Plains and northern Midwest, where warnings and advisories stretch all the way to Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

South of the snow track, high winds could race across the New Mexico and Texas and eventually reach western Pennsylvania and New York on Thursday morning, the weather service said.