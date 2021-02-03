Winter storm dumps snow on north-eastern US

People playing as snow fell in Wall Street during a winter storm on Monday in New York City. A major winter storm that has already dropped more than 30cm of snow across the north-eastern part of the United States and killed an elderly woman in Pennsylvania was expected to pound inland areas with potential blizzard conditions yesterday. The National Weather Service has issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine - home to tens of millions of people - and forecast snowfall of 45cm to 60cm in southern New York, north-eastern New Jersey and parts of south-west Connecticut.