People playing as snow fell in Wall Street during a winter storm on Monday in New York City. A major winter storm that has already dropped more than 30cm of snow across the north-eastern part of the United States and killed an elderly woman in Pennsylvania was expected to pound inland areas with potential blizzard conditions yesterday. The National Weather Service has issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine - home to tens of millions of people - and forecast snowfall of 45cm to 60cm in southern New York, north-eastern New Jersey and parts of south-west Connecticut.
Winter storm dumps snow on north-eastern US
- Published33 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 03, 2021, with the headline 'Winter storm dumps snow on north-eastern US'. Subscribe