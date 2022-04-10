Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years over slapping

LOS ANGELES • Hollywood's film academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years after the Best Actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage during this year's ceremony.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took the action at a meeting held one week after Smith pre-emptively resigned from the group over his outburst at the live, televised event on March 27.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year," academy president David Rubin and chief executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement on Friday.

"However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage."

In a statement, Smith, 53, said: "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."

The actor has issued previous statements apologising to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.

In addition to the Oscars, the film world's most prestigious awards, the board banned Smith from all other academy events and programmes, in person or virtually, for 10 years.

But the group did not say he would be ineligible to be nominated for the Oscars during that time. Smith's next movie, action thriller Emancipation, about a man who escapes from slavery, had been set for release later this year.

No update on the Apple TV+ film has been given since Smith strode up the stage at the March 27 ceremony after comedian Rock made a joke about the appearance of the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and smacked Rock across the face.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the Best Actor award for his role in the movie King Richard, portraying the father of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams. After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars party.