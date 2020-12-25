Widespread immunity in US possible by mid-2021: Fauci

WASHINGTON • If the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines proceeds smoothly, it might be possible to achieve widespread population immunity in the United States by next summer, top scientist Anthony Fauci has said.

In an interview with WebMD that was posted on Wednesday, the infectious disease official suggested people could host weddings as early as June or July.

Dr Fauci said he believed priority segments - such as nursing home residents, healthcare workers, critical workers, the elderly and people at high risk - should receive their shots by March or early April.

"We could start in April doing what I call 'open season' on vaccinations - namely anybody in the general population who wants to get vaccinated will get vaccinated."

He continued: "By the time we get into the middle or end of the summer, I believe we will have, if we do it correctly, we could have 70 to 85 per cent of the population vaccinated.

"When that occurs, there will be an umbrella of protection over the entire country."

The US is trying to obtain samples of the mutant strain of Sars-CoV-2 in Britain for testing at the National Institutes of Health, Dr Fauci said in a taped interview that will air on Bloomberg Television.

"We need to take this seriously and we need to investigate it much further." While it has not yet been detected in the US, the UK variant may already be in the country, Dr Fauci said. When viruses like Sars-CoV-2 replicate "rapidly and extensively, you will get mutants", he added.

As part of an effort to increase confidence, Dr Fauci received the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. He said he experienced some aches and soreness, but felt fine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG