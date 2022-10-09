Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify

CAPE CORAL, United States - There's nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave - not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummelled the city.

"Southwest Florida is my heaven on earth and hurricanes come with South Florida. So you just have to take it," the 28-year-old says, standing in a street strewn with debris. "It's my favourite place, it's worth it."

Experts warn the frequency of supercharged hurricanes and floods in this climate-prone region is only expected to increase over time - but the population of the southeastern United States continues to rise.

The paradox is especially striking in Cape Coral.

Between 2010 and 2021, its population grew by 33 per cent to 204,000 people, according to census data. Founded in 1958, it embodies the Florida dream that many come looking for.

Navigable canals criss-cross the region, connecting to the Caloosahatchee River, which gives way to the Gulf of Mexico. This affords many people the chance to enjoy a house on the water, and even space for a small boat.

But developing Cape Coral meant first draining the swamp it was built on - and destroying the mangroves and coral reefs that acted as natural defenses against waves and storm surges.

The city was pulverised by Ian, which intensified especially rapidly, fuelled by warm waters and high humidity.

A study in Nature Communications earlier this year found that due to climate change, Atlantic hurricanes dump around 10 percent more water during their rainiest three-hours.

In the streets of Cape Coral, dozens of residents are now piling up their belongings in front of their homes: beds, cupboards, refrigerators that have become unusable.

"We will just rebuild and, hopefully, it will be another 100 years before the next big one," said Tamara Lang, 56.

Lang moved from Chicago and bought her house in Cape Coral just a few months ago - and says she didn't factor hurricanes into her decision. But she too has no intention of leaving.

"We love it here," she said. "This has been our happy place since we got it."